Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after purchasing an additional 365,904 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after purchasing an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after purchasing an additional 175,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,981,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,008,898,000 after purchasing an additional 76,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Down 1.1 %

PLD stock opened at $110.05 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.