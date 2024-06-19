ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.47

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.47 and last traded at $71.15, with a volume of 14921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.89.

ProShares Ultra Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROM. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

