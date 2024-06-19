ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.33

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.33 and last traded at $74.33, with a volume of 1394420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.17.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth about $2,152,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 444.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,280,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $632,853,000 after buying an additional 8,392,312 shares during the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 6.2% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 433.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,532,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,322,000 after buying an additional 1,245,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

