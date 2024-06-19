Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DTE)

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $7.69 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DTE. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.44.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DTE opened at $110.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $117.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,194,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,376,768,000 after buying an additional 261,623 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after purchasing an additional 724,561 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,538,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after purchasing an additional 137,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

