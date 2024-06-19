Q1 2026 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:OXY)

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OXY. StockNews.com upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

NYSE OXY opened at $61.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.45. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 524,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 248,542,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,850,412,463. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

