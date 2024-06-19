QUALCOMM Incorporated to Post FY2025 Earnings of $8.37 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $8.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.36. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $7.83 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $227.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $104.33 and a twelve month high of $230.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.57. The stock has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $1,636,000. American Trust increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 3,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 618,415 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $104,036,000 after purchasing an additional 11,411 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $698,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,116 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.11, for a total transaction of $218,858.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,207.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.70%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

