QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 0.7%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $213.45 and last traded at $213.78. Approximately 2,000,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 8,814,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.33.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $253.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.57.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.