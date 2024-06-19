Rebecca Spencer Sells 2,083 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in eBay by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,296,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in eBay by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,182,095 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $360,749,000 after buying an additional 1,130,089 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

