Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Shares Down 2.1%

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). Approximately 9,787,130 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 53,805,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Red Rock Resources Company Profile

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

