Research Analysts Set Expectations for Boston Properties, Inc.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:BXP)

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Boston Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Boston Properties’ current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $839.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $62.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77. Boston Properties has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Boston Properties by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.31%.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

