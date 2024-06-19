Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 663,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 20,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 66.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,902,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,615 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

RVNC opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $29.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RVNC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

