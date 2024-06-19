Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Stock Position Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $44.02 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rexford Industrial Realty Cuts Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.417 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REXR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on REXR

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.