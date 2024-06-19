Richard A. Dierker Sells 86,740 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $109.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.30. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 776.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 62,918 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 33,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $13,345,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.