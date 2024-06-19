Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Insider Corey Neil Riley Sells 2,500 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) insider Corey Neil Riley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $66,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,332.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE REPX opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a market cap of $575.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.11. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $99.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.65 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth about $454,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 176,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 76,932 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 785.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

