Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Down 1.3%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.74. Approximately 5,421,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 40,263,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIVN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 23.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 758,567 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $18,418,000 after acquiring an additional 144,808 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 27.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,554 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,543,000 after purchasing an additional 59,219 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $1,134,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 17.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,808,812 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $68,198,000 after purchasing an additional 422,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

