Robert I. Blum Sells 22,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 22,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $1,183,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.93 and a 200 day moving average of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.