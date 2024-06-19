Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $22.07. Approximately 4,602,341 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 16,429,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

Several equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $19.89.

The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.73 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.79.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,637,153.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $4,667,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,365,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,995,973. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 428,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 192,083 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 674.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 325,007 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

