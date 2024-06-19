Ronald N. Tutor Sells 25,000 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,387,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,312,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
TPC stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.48. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Tutor Perini by 3.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,052,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,602,000 after acquiring an additional 152,779 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,333,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 25,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,085,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,981,000 after purchasing an additional 55,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,992,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,467,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.
