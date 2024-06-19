Scarborough Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,010 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 102,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 602,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,623 shares in the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA stock opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.60. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $19.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.48%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

