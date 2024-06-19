Scarborough Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $181.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.84 and a 200-day moving average of $178.52.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

