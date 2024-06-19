Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes $45,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 262 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE LNG opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.06. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.41 and a 52-week high of $183.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

