Scarborough Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $81.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.69. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $64.66 and a 12 month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

