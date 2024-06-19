Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $100.70

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.70 and last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 1945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.46.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average of $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
