Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.86

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 49339 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $7.50 to $5.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. B. Riley reduced their price target on Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Service Properties Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $818.85 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Properties Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 196.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 24,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 87.9% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 41,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 19,368 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 732.3% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200,695 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 248,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

