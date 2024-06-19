ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Shares Down 0.9%

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $719.24 and last traded at $722.10. 199,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,277,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $728.58.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $814.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $814.48.

The stock has a market capitalization of $149.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $725.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $738.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total value of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $587,000. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 7,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

