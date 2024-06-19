Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,008 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $69.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $58.14 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $221.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

