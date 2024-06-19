Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$89.65 and last traded at C$89.80. 120,766 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,613,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$92.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.64, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$89.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 5.74.

In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total transaction of C$26,754.26. In other Shopify news, Director Tobyn David Shannan sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.22, for a total transaction of C$26,754.26. Also, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.84, for a total transaction of C$30,460.84. Insiders have sold 12,144 shares of company stock valued at $733,513 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

