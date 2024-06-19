Short Interest in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Declines By 5.4%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Adamas One Stock Performance
Shares of JEWL stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Adamas One has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.
About Adamas One
