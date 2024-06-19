Short Interest in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL) Declines By 5.4%

Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the May 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Adamas One Stock Performance

Shares of JEWL stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Adamas One has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

