Short Interest in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Drops By 5.2%

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 665,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Celanese by 180.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $31,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Trading Down 0.1 %

Celanese stock opened at $139.17 on Wednesday. Celanese has a 52 week low of $105.15 and a 52 week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.00.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.41.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

