Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Rises By 6.0%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.3 days.
Elis Stock Performance
ELSSF stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Elis has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13.
About Elis
