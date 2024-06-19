Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Rises By 6.0%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.3 days.

Elis Stock Performance

ELSSF stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Elis has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.13.

About Elis

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

