Short Interest in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP) Drops By 5.1%

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the May 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EFSCP opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.