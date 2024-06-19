Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Rises By 9.5%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 5,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. DZ Bank downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on First Solar from $195.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.72.

First Solar Trading Up 0.4 %

FSLR opened at $262.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.47. First Solar has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $306.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The business had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Solar will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,051.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $407,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total value of $602,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,269 shares of company stock valued at $13,287,671. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

