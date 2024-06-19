Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Declines By 9.1%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,985,300 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 4,382,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.6 days.

Geely Automobile Trading Down 2.2 %

Geely Automobile stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of passenger vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

