Short Interest in Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Declines By 9.1%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,985,300 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 4,382,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.6 days.
Geely Automobile Trading Down 2.2 %
Geely Automobile stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Geely Automobile has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.
About Geely Automobile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Geely Automobile
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Geely Automobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geely Automobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.