Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) Declines By 7.2%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,903,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 3,128,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.5 days.

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40.

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.52%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

