Short Interest in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Decreases By 5.3%

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 449,700 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenlight Capital Re

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 9,019 shares of Greenlight Capital Re stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 161.9% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Down 0.2 %

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.89 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Further Reading

