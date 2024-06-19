South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) CEO Curtis C. Griffith Sells 7,830 Shares

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,055,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,581,858.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SPFI stock opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.96 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.23%. Equities analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 85.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price target on South Plains Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

