SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 104.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $215.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

