SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.03

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.03 and last traded at $81.03, with a volume of 3460 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,429,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,578,000 after acquiring an additional 92,563 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

