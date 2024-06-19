Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.640-2.680 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.43.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.18.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 27.62%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.64%.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 21,000 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $2,873,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,265,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

