Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.28.

STLA opened at $20.40 on Monday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $29.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stellantis by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 227.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $2,168,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 14.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 35,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

