Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Upgraded by Barclays to Strong-Buy

Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Get Stellantis alerts:

STLA has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nomura reissued a neutral rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on STLA

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

Shares of STLA stock opened at $20.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07. Stellantis has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $29.51.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $1.147 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.