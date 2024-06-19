Stephen H. Kay Sells 12,124 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,108,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roku stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.99. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.92.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

