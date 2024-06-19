Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 577 The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 577 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COO. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 75,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,946,000 after acquiring an additional 94,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 211.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 52,607 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $102.50 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

COO stock opened at $91.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.55. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

