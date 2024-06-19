Syon Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Syon Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,254 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Grifols by 350.5% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grifols in the third quarter worth $303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Grifols in the third quarter worth $419,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Grifols Stock Performance

Shares of GRFS stock opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Grifols, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand's disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer's disease.

