Syon Capital LLC Grows Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Syon Capital LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 13,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,000,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,198,000 after purchasing an additional 46,871 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB stock opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

