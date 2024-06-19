Syon Capital LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Get Open Text alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Open Text by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTEX. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $38.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Open Text Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.21. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $45.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Research analysts forecast that Open Text Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Open Text Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 159.68%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.