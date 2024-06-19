Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Copart by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

