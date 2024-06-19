Syon Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Posted by on Jun 19th, 2024

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Copart by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,201,821,000 after acquiring an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Copart by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Copart by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,348 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.30 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPRT

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.