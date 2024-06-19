Syon Capital LLC Takes $238,000 Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Get Futu alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCEP Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Futu by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 109,499 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Futu by 2,725.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 113,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 109,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Futu by 274.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 131,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after buying an additional 96,471 shares during the last quarter.

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $67.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.25. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $38.25 and a twelve month high of $81.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. CLSA raised Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FUTU

About Futu

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.