Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 5,818 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PVH were worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PVH. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in PVH by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after buying an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PVH by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PVH during the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PVH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.81.

Insider Activity at PVH

In other news, EVP James Holmes sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $325,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,054.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $113.36 on Wednesday. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The textile maker reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. PVH’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.33%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 24% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

