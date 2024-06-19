Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Chart Industries worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 23,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,225,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 677,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,323,000 after purchasing an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter.

GTLS stock opened at $142.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.48 and a twelve month high of $184.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.00.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.57.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

